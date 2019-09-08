Acasă Societate Accident la iesire din Luncani, dupa Campia Turzii Accident la iesire din Luncani, dupa Campia Turzii De către Julia Pandi - septembrie 8, 2019 30 Facebook Twitter Google+ WhatsApp Email Print Viber Un autoturism s-a rasturnat la iesire din Luncani, dupa Campia Turzii. Accidentul nu s-a soldat cu victime, anunta ISU Cluj. ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR Fiul președintelui LPF implicat într-un accident soldat cu moarte unui tânăr Accident lângă VIVO Cluj Un stil de viata sanatos LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ Renunțați la răspuns Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.