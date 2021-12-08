The pandemic has affected our life in virtually all its aspects. Gardening and growing plants on your own have become even more popular. The soothing impact of nature, improved appearance of the surroundings, readiness to accept new challenges and high-quality organic food have all inspired us to take a closer look at our gardens. The rediscovered vegetable gardens enjoy the most popularity. A patch of land and a selection of quality seeds is enough to taste delicious eco-friendly crops. You can find effectively germinating seeds here: https://gardenseedsmarket.com/semine-de-legume

Who should grow a vegetable garden

Growing vegetables on your own brings many advantages. Fresh veggies are a source of vitamins and other nutrients that beneficially affect your health. Well absorbed nutrients and reduction of artificial compounds that occur in industrially grown vegetables are also among the benefits for your body. Inexpensive seeds and seedlings, a relatively easy growing, and the possibility to use even the tiniest patch of land belong to the advantages of vegetable growing. A vegetable garden is an economically viable solution that requires only your time and labour. Growing vegetables is a great pastime if you are goal-oriented, like to spend time on physical activity, and enjoy seeing the results of your work.

Basic vegetable garden requirements

The choice of a site belongs to the basic conditions that you must consider while setting up a vegetable garden. A sunny patch of land that is sheltered from the wind and street pollution would be perfect for your growing. Do not forget about your comfort. The distance to a water source or a rainwater tank must also be observed. Another, yet also crucial, factor, is the quality of the soil. The most plants prefer a permeable, fertile soil that warms up quickly. Apart from the soil properties, its proper preparation also plays an important role. Weeding, removing stones and rocks, tilling, and initial fertilization are the absolutely necessary starting care package that must be performed before planting your vegetable beds.

The choice of vegetables

The selection of vegetable seeds is virtually endless. What you choose should in the first place be what you like to eat. If you take your culinary preferences into account, you can be sure you’re your harvest will be properly used. An important factor is to match the plant species with the specific growing conditions of your garden. The choice of vegetables can sometimes depend on the area that you have at your disposal. Having a larger patch of land allows you to choose vigorous species, such as courgette. If you only have a tiny garden to grow your vegetables, go for the species that you can eat right after the harvest. The market offers a vast choice of species and varieties. Among them are vegetables that always grow well and are eagerly eaten, such as radish, lettuce, rocket, dill, parsley, beetroot, French bean, carrot, spinach, chives, and onion (grown from small bulbs). More daring growers should try planting cucumbers, tomatoes, cocktail varieties in particular, as well as the less popular lettuce cultivars. Choose a few vegetable species first, preferably those that can be sown onto the field. You will find premium quality seeds here:

https://gardenseedsmarket.com/semine-de-legume