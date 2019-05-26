Acasă Știri BEC: Prezența la vot, ora 16:00 BEC: Prezența la vot, ora 16:00 De către Carmen Gorgan - mai 26, 2019 163 Facebook Twitter Google+ WhatsApp Email Print Viber La ora 16.00, prezența la vot la alegerile europarlamentare era de 31.30%, iar la Referendum de 26.01%. Asta înseamnă că până la această oră votaseră 5.718.018 români , iar la Referendum, 4.170.978 români. Alegeri europarlamentare R ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR Prezența la vot, ora 15.00! Câţi clujeni au votat până la ora 15:00 la referendum și europarlamentare Vezi unde votează politicienii în Cluj Napoca LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ Renunțați la răspuns Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.