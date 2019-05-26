La ora 16.00, prezența la vot la alegerile europarlamentare era de 31.30%, iar la Referendum de 26.01%. Asta înseamnă că până la această oră votaseră 5.718.018 români , iar la Referendum, 4.170.978 români.

Alegeri europarlamentare

R

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here