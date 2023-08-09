Pe rețelele de socializare, DJ-ii care au fost invitați la ediția de anul acesta a Untold aduc elogii festivalului clujean.

Martin Garrix a scris pe instagram: ”Romania you have my heart. thank you @untoldfestival for the incredible energy!” (n.red. România, ai inima mea. Mulțumesc Untold pentru energia incredibilă). Tiesto i-a răspuns: ”The Romanians know how to party!” (românii știu să petreacă). A urmat comentariul lui Hardwell: ”Love UNTOLD festival” (Iubesc Untold).

Și David Guetta a lăudat festivalul clujean: ”UNTOLD has definitely become one of the best festivals in the world!!!! I see the festival growing and evolving year after year, it’s impressive. Thanks again for the wonderful welcome”.(Untold a devenit unul din cele mai bune festivaluri din lume). I-a răspuns Alesso: ”Definitely one of the best festivals in the world!”. (Clar, unul din cele mai bune festivaluri din lume).

Un alt DJ care revine an de an la Untold este Fedde le Grand: ”This was awesome!! Really can’t describe that amazing feeling it gives when playing for the @untoldfestival crowd. Thanks for having me and thanks for these pics!”. (A fost demențial. Chiar nu pot descrie ce sentiment am când mixez pentru mulțimea de la Untold. Mulțumesc pentru că m-ați primit și mulțumesc de poze).