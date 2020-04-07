Acasă Societate Redacția transmite sincere condoleanțe familiei Mureșan! Redacția transmite sincere condoleanțe familiei Mureșan! De către Gazeta de Cluj - aprilie 7, 2020 96 Facebook Twitter Print Email WhatsApp Viber Telegram Întreg colectivul redacției Gazeta de Cluj transmite colegului nostru Aurel Mureșan sincere condoleanțe! ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR Când se vor întoarce elevii la cursuri Se amână TIFF, cel mai mare festival de film din România O femeie a găsit un șarpe în camera unde a fost plasată în carantină LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ Renunțați la răspuns Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.