Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline today (27 Mar) launched its biggest ever Summer S24 schedule for Cluj-Napoca with 5 routes to the amazing destinations Brussels, Dublin, London, Milan and Paris. As part of this S24 schedule, Ryanair will deliver 285k passengers (+40% growth) to/from Cluj-Napoca on 30 weekly flights, boosting local economy and supporting over 230 jobs.

Ryanair’s Cluj-Napoca S24 schedule will deliver:

5 routes – Brussels Charleroi, Dublin, London Stansted, Milan Bergamo, Paris Beauvais

285k passengers (+40% vs. S23)

Supp. over 230 jobs

As Ryanair marks its fifth year of operations in Cluj-Napoca, its commitment to expand in the region remains. While Ryanair confirms to be the most reliable and fast-growing airline in Romania and in Europe, Wizz Air continues to shrink, cutting both aircraft and routes across Europe alongside the 20+ routes have been cancelled to/from Romania this Summer.

As of 31st March 2024, Romania will effectively be part of the Schengen area, allowing air passengers an easier access between Schengen member states, totalling 420+ million citizens. To celebrate this significant milestone that will benefit Romania’s air passengers, Ryanair has launched a 3-day seat sale with fares from just €24.99 available from today for booking only at ryanair.com.

Mauro Bola, Head of Comms for Italy & Eastern Mediterranean Ryanair:

“As Europe’s No.1 airline, Ryanair is pleased to celebrate its S24 schedule for Cluj-Napoca with 5 routes, connecting the region to amazing destinations like Brussels, Dublin, London, Milan and Paris. As part of Ryanair’s S24 schedule, we will deliver over 285k passengers (+40% growth) to/from Cluj-Napoca on 30 weekly flights, boosting local economy and supporting over 230 jobs.

Our commitment to Cluj-Napoca airport and the region is evident, while Wizz Air continues to shrink its European operations, cutting both aircraft and routes across Europe alongside the 20+ routes that have been cancelled to/from Romania this Summer.To celebrate the significant milestone of Romania joining the Schengen area, a move that will benefit Romania’s air passengers, Ryanair has launched a 3-day seat sale with fares from just €24.99 available from today for booking only at ryanair.com.”

Mr. David Ciceo, CEO, Cluj International Airport declared: “We welcome the announcement of increased frequencies and passenger numbers by Ryanair for the destinations operated in S24 from Cluj International Airport and we strongly value their committment. This expansion not only reflects Ryanair’s confidence in Cluj International Airport but also emphasizes the growing demand for air travel in our region.

We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Ryanair and enhance connectivity for our passengers. These increased frequencies will provide more options and flexibility for travellers, whether they are flying for business or leisure purposes.At Cluj International Airport, we are committed to continuosly improve our services and facilities to meet the evolving needs of our passengers. We will continue to work closely with Ryanair to further expand our route network and elevate the overall travel experience for everyone who chooses to fly from Cluj.”